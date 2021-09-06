Gayla Sleight Finkey, age seventy-four, passed away on September 2, 2021, at the Bear Lake Memorial Skilled Nursing Facility in Montpelier, Idaho, after a long battle with renal disease expediated by COVID. Gayla was born on September 2, 1947, in Soda Springs, Idaho, to Loyd Milford and Mary Louise Sizemore Sleight. Gayla grew up in Georgetown and graduated from Montpelier High School in 1965. She attended Ricks College and BYU but dropped our early to get married, one of her greatest regrets in life. After her first marriage ended in divorce, Gayla resided in California where she met Robert Luther Finkey, a sailor in the US Navy. Gayla and Robert married and had two children, Sara Marie, born in 1978 and Lisa Katherine born in 1981. In 1983, Robert and Gayla divorced, and Gayla returned to Georgetown with her two young daughters. Robert passed away in 1986, leaving Gayla to serve as mother and father to her daughters.

Shortly after Robert’s passing, Gayla discovered that flags were not being placed on the graves of veterans in the Georgetown cemetery on Memorial Day. She volunteered to take on the task, and for thirty-four years she honored those veterans, including her great-grandfather, father, and father of her children, by ensuring they had a flag on their grave for Memorial Day.

Gayla was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and active in the Georgetown LDS First Ward. She served in many callings, from nursery director to gospel doctrine teacher. She cared for her parents through their various health issues prior to their passing. She worked for the US Postal Service, the Bear Lake County Library, and the ALCO store in Montpelier prior to her retirement.

Gayla was preceded in death by her parents, Loyd and Mary Sleight.

Gayla is survived by her children, Sara Marie Finkey Sherlock and her husband, Eldon, of Boise, Idaho and Lisa Katherine Finkey and her wife, Brandy Edlund, of Cheyenne Wyoming, and their chosen families. She also leaves behind three brothers: Howard, Don, and Ted Sleight and their families, as well as a large extended family with whom she maintained many close relationships.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 10:00 AM in the Georgetown Cemetery.

