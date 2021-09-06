June 21, 1937 – September 3, 2021 (age 84)

Genevieve Moore Harrison, beloved Mother, Grandmother and Aunt passed away peacefully at her home in Clarkston, Utah on September 3, 2021. Gen was born on June 21,1937 in Cedar City Utah to LeRoy Moore and Phoebe Venice Moore,she was the 8th of 9 children. She married Elmer Don Sharples July 31,1959 and later divorced. Later met and married Gerald Lee Harrison on November 29,1968. They moved to Hyrum where they enjoyed life with 8 children.

She enjoyed crocheting, reading and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents and all of her siblings,husband and 2 children LeAnn Cook(Bruce)Sunset, Darwin Lee Harrison(Colorado).

Gen is survived by 6 children, Lora Harpster (Jack) Bountiful, Layne Sharples(Anneta)Spring Creek, NV, Cindy Balls(Kevin)Clarkston, Marty Harrison(Kris)Thatcher, Steve Sharples(Geraldine) Providence, Stacy Cook(Scott)Clarkston and 24 Grandchildren and 54 Great Grandchildren.

The family would like to express our thanks and appreciation to her caregivers, aides and Hospice nurses with Aegis home health.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 10th 2021 1:00pm at Redwood Memorial Estates 6500 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville Ut 84123.

