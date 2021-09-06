November 10, 1956 – September 4, 2021 (age 64)



Our loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Hans William Helmers Jr., 64, passed on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at McKay Dee Hospital surrounded by his family.

He was born on November 10, 1956 in Highland Falls, New York, a son of Hans William Helmers Sr. and Mary Windeler. Bud served in the US Air Force for 9 years from 1975 – 1985. During his time served with the Air Force, he worked with the Minute Man Missile Program.

Bud married Donna Jean Kunig on December 31, 1983 in Ogden, Utah.

He worked in maintenance most of his life, retiring from Mountain Ridge Assisted Living in Ogden, Utah. Bud enjoyed skiing, fishing, hunting, camping, archery, guns, and radio-controlled cars. He enjoyed tinkering with things and teaching his family to be self-sufficient. Bud loved being with his family and telling his grandkids they were full of bologna.

Surviving is his wife, Donna; three children: Jason Helmers of North Dakota; Hans William (Andi) Helmers III of Corinne; Rochelle (James) Lilek of Brigham City; seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren and one sister, Niecey Villafane of Virginia.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Nicklas Jay Helmers, two sisters, Beverly Pfeil and Linda Salimene and one brother, Charles Helmers.

It was Bud’s desire to be cremated and have a private celebration of life with his family. “Go Rams”

