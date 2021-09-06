February 10, 1958 – September 1, 2021 (age 63)

Joleen Lea Godfrey Balls of Brigham City passed away September 1, 2021, at Willow Glen Health and Rehab. She was born in Brigham City February 10, 1958, to Oleen & Letha Godfrey. She was a longtime resident of Brigham City and attended Box Elder County schools. She graduated from Box Elder High School in 1976.

She married Robert Whitcomb on October 1, 1977, they had a son and daughter, Robert and Katrinka. They were later divorced.

She married Thomas Deloy Jessop on May 9, 1984. They had a daughter, Jessica. They later divorced.

She married David Balls July 21, 1990. They had a daughter, Kitty. They later divorced.

Joleen grew up helping her parents with the family business, Godfrey’s Nursing Home (Godfrey’s Foothill Retreat), caring for the elderly in Box Elder County. This led her on a path to become a registered nurse. She received her nursing degree from Weber State College. She cared for the residents at the care center until she retired.

Joleen was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was a faithful daughter of God who loved the gospel. At her death she was a member of the Brigham City 4th Ward. She served in many callings in the Church but her favorite calling was being a primary teacher. She loved attending the temple and reading her scriptures. Joleen loved her ward family. She was grateful for their kindness and service to her. She had a strong testimony of the priesthood and prayer.

Joleen enjoyed spending time with her family and playing games. She dabbled in scrap booking and crafting. In her spare time, she would read a good book.

She is survived by her four children Robert Whitcomb, Katrinka (Rob) Davis, Jessica (Samuel) Heiner and Kitty (Nate) Williams, 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, 1 sister Deanna (Victor) Fuhriman and 3 brothers Jerry (Jeannie) Godfrey Sr., Bob (Gayle) Godfrey, Michael Godfrey Sr., many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 11:00 AM at the Brigham City 4th Ward 25 N 300 E.

A viewing will be held Tuesday, September 7, 2021, from 6 – 8 PM at Gillies in Brigham 634 E 200 S. and Wednesday prior to the service at the church from 10 – 10:30 AM

Internment Corinne Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Diabetes Foundation.

https://zoom.us/j/93491821382?pwd=VFBHR3ZNbjNUU3FCbHprc2ZrbnFjUT09

Meeting ID: 934 9182 1382

Passcode: 467764

