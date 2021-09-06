Music Theatre West to stage ‘The Sound of Music’

LOGAN – So what’s news about (another) production of “The Sound of Music” here in Cache Valley?

While both the Utah Festival Opera & Musical Theatre and the Four Seasons Theatre Company have staged the beloved musical by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II in recent memory, an upcoming production of “The Sound of Music” has several things going for it.

The first of those is the fact that the familiar show will be performed by Music Theatre West (MTW), meaning that local audiences will likely see one of its trademark superb productions.

The MTW production of the large-cast, main stage musical can also be seen as additional proof of the local theater scene returning to normal after a prolonged hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak and despite the now lingering impacts of the pandemic.

Finally, the MTW show promises to be chock-full of powerhouse vocal performances.

Evidence of that last prediction can be found in quick glance at the cast list of the upcoming MTW show, revealing that Jessica Mohammed and Lindsey Kelstrom have been assigned the minor roles of Sisters Berthe and Sophia respectively.

Those actresses are well-known to Cache Valley audiences as leading ladies in previous local productions.

Ms. Mohammed earned acclaim for her performance as Marian the librarian in the splendid MTW production of “The Music Man” in 2019.

Ms. Kelstrom has wowed local audiences while starring in two separate local productions of the bluegrass musical “Bright Star” and also performed in a 2020 Christmas show with Ryan Shup and the Rubberband.

If these two gifted actresses and vocalists are playing minor roles in “The Sound of Music,” that suggests that the show’s leads must be awesomely talented.

Those leading cast members include Jamie Younker as Maria, Trenton Bateman as Capt. Von Trapp, Jared Rounds as Max Detweiler, Megan Nelson as Elsa Schraeder and Susan Haderlie as the Mother Abbess.

The Von Trapp children will be played by Elena Shill, Spencer Needham, Alivia Oldham, Pearson Needham, Charity Tait, Ella Tait and Brooklyn Peterson.

The musical’s huge cast includes 38 additional performers in the roles of household servants, nuns, party guests and Nazi soldiers.

The MTW production of the “The Sound of Music” will debut at the Ellen Eccles Theatre in downtown Logan on Sept. 17.

Additional evening performances of the musical are slated for Sept. 18, 20, 23, 24 and 25.

A matinee performance is also scheduled for Sept. 25.