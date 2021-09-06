Philip R. Wilson

March 28, 1937 – September 3, 2021 (age 84)

Phil passed away peacefully in his home on Friday September 3, 2021. He was born March 28, 1937 in Logan, Utah to Merril Wilson and Enid Bradshaw. After High School graduation he enlisted in the Navy at the age of 18, he served 4 years and was honorably discharged in 1959. He then worked at Thiokol Fire Department and retired after 40 years. His hobbies and interests were fishing, collecting coins and antique glassware.

He is survived by his Son Gary (Angie), Grandkids: Tony Wilson, Andrea (Kyle) Manor, Colten Wilson, Sister Jeanine Larsen, Stepbrother Scott Larsen, Step Sister Lana, 6 great grandkids and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Mother, Wife Lois, Brother Scott, Stepdaughter Tammy, Stepfather Lamont Larsen, Step Brother Lex.

The family would like to thank his nurse Misty with Atlas Hospice.

Graveside services with Military Honors will be at 12:00pm on Tuesday September 7, 2021 at Hyrum Cemetery. Thank you for your service.