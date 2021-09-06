Sara Taylor named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State junior forward Sara Taylor has been named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week after the Aggies posted back-to-back double-overtime victories over Utah Valley and Marquette.

In the Aggies’ 2-1 victory over WAC-favorite UVU, Taylor scored the Aggies’ opening goal in the 14th minute and finished second on the team with three shots, including one on goal. In Utah State’s 2-1 victory over Marquette, Taylor was a part of both USU goals as she scored in the 58th minute off of an assist from senior midfielder Kami Warner, and then assisted the game-winning goal in the 105th minute that was scored by senior forward Sammie Murdock.

For the week, Taylor recorded five points on two goals and one assist and totaled six shots with four on goal in 135 minutes on the pitch.

The award marked the second-straight week that the Aggies have been honored with weekly conference accolades, as junior keeper Diera Walton was recognized as the MW Defensive Player of the Week after posting back-to-back shutouts against Northern Colorado and Weber State.

