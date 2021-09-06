March 2, 1949 – September 3, 2021 (age 72)

Terry Lynn (Anderson) West was born March 2, 1949, in Billings, Montana as the third child to William Carson and Helen Ruth (Webb) Anderson. She graduated from Wheat Ridge High School in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, where she met her forever sweetheart, Randy West. Terry and Randy were married on December 21, 1968 and sealed in the Salt Lake City temple on December 27, 1968. They are the parents of four children, Lynn, Timothy, Shauna, and Kimberly.

Terry was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served in many callings on both the ward and stake level. Her favorite was serving in the Primary organization.

Terry lived in many places during her marriage, beginning in Logan, Utah. The family lived in Sandy, Utah, enjoyed eight wonderful years in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, returned to Sandy, followed by a move to Belle Meade, New Jersey. They returned to Draper, Utah, reuniting them with all their children, and a final move brought them back to beautiful Smithfield, Utah. Each of these moves brought opportunities for personal growth and wonderful life-long friends.

Terry enjoyed sports, loved horses, gardening, boating with her family, fall “sweater” weather, and decorating her home for every holiday. She was a talented artist no matter the medium. Her walls, and her children’s walls, are adorned with many of her cherished works of art.

She was diagnosed with liver disease (NASH) in 2015, which quickly progressed. The miracle of organ donation granted us additional time with her. We are eternally grateful for the anonymous donor and their family for this gift. She faced her health challenges with amazing courage and grace and passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 3rd, 2021. Our family wishes to express our heartfelt thanks to all the countless healthcare professionals that have cared for Terry, with special thanks to Dr. Richard Gilroy, Dr. Steven Salisbury, the kidney and liver transplant teams at IMC Salt Lake City, and the hospice care team at Logan Regional Medical Center.

Terry is survived by her sweetheart of 55+, Randy; her beloved mother-in-law, Louise West; brother Carson Eugene (Deann) Anderson, sister Sharron (Ed) McNally, and brother Scott (EJ) Anderson; sister-in- law Laura (Herb) Northcott, brother-in-law Jeff (Kitt) West; her four children Lynn (April) West, Timothy (Shelley) West, Shauna (Ryan) Carlson, & Kim (Greg) Wright; and 18 wonderful grandchildren, which she adored with all of her heart.

Terry is preceded in death by her parents, William C. and Helen Ruth Anderson, her father-in-law, Arnold E. West, and her nephew Cody West.

A viewing will be held in her honor on Friday, September 10, 2021, at the Smithfield 20th Ward chapel, 600 East 120 South, Smithfield, Utah, from 11:00 am – 12:30 pm.

Funeral services will immediately follow, beginning at 1:00 pm.

Interment will be at the Smithfield City cemetery. Social distancing efforts and masks are appreciated.

Services will be privately broadcast via Zoom. For a link to the broadcast please contact a member of the immediate family.

Memories and condolences shared at www.nelsonfuneralhome.com .