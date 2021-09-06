Utah State’s Connor Coles named Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week

LOGAN, Utah – After making a trio of field goals in Utah State’s thrilling 26-23 come-from-behind victory last Saturday at Washington State, Connor Coles has been named the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 1, it was announced Monday by the league office.

Coles, who kicked field goals of 23, 39 and 28 yards, respectively, won the award for the second time in his career. Overall, this the Aggies’ 35th weekly honor in their ninth season in the league.

The three field goals were a career high for the senior from Bozeman, Montana. Coles also made his only extra point to tally 10 points against the Cougars.

Coles and the Aggies (1-0) open the home portion of their schedule on Friday, Sept. 10, when they welcome North Dakota (1-0) to Maverik Stadium. The non-conference tilt is slated to begin at 7 p.m.

