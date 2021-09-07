November 11, 1947 – September 03, 2021 (age 73)

Dennis K. Workman, 73 of Downey, ID, and our best friend, returned to his sweetheart Friday September 3rd, 2021. Dennis was born on November 11, 1947, in Ogden, UT. He is the son of Lindsay Doyle Workman and Stella Olsen.

He was raised in Sunset, UT and loved playing in his family’s orchards. He was quite social in school and was loved by many. He loved playing football and being a part of glee club. He also enjoyed playing the saxophone.

Dennis served in the Alberta, Saskatchewan mission. From his first marriage he was blessed with two wonderful sons Jason D. Workman and Christopher Workman. On March 20th, 1981, Dennis married his beautiful wife Joan Elaine Robertson. They were sealed in the Seattle LDS Temple for all time and eternity. At that time Dennis gained a daughter, (Melissa Anne) a son (Eric) and their baby boy (Michael Charles).

He is survived by his favorites; His grand kids Allie Mae and Cooper Smith, his daughter-law Lanae Lott, his son in-law Kent Winward and his bonus grand kids Justin Winward, LeeRoy Winward (Kristine) and Shelbi James (Jeremy).

Dennis will be truly missed by all. He had a special way of making everyone feel important. His humor would make the hallways echo with laughter. We have so many fun memories that we will treasure forever.

Thank you to all of the physicians, nurses and ancillary staff who have given their time and talents to care for our sweet father over the years. We appreciate you greatly.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, September 13 at 12 noon in the Woodland Cemetery.

Friends may visit with the family at the Downey LDS Curuch from 10:30 -11:30 a.m. prior to the Graveside Service.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.