Emmett Lane Crook (82), passed peacefully Sunday, September 5, 2021. He was born on May 20, 1939, to Emmett Howell and Rowena Jeanette Miller Crook in the family’s log cabin in Afton, Wyoming. He was raised in Evanston, Wyoming, and graduated from Evanston High School in 1958 where he lettered in band and track. He attended Utah State University and Weber State College where he earned a certificate from Aircraft Instrumentation Repair Program.

While at Weber College, Lane met Carlene Fowers. They were married on June 6, 1963, in the Logan, Utah Temple. They made their home in Plain City, Utah, and were married for 55 years.

Lane served in the Southern Australia Mission from 1959 to 1961. He also served as Ward Clerk for many years along with several other Priesthood positions. He served in the United States Coast Guard Reserve for 24 years and retired from Hill Air Force Base after 30 years.

In his youth, Lane developed a keen interest in caring for animals while spending summers on his grandparent’s ranch in Etna, Wyoming. He was a skilled hobby farmer with a friendly, gentle, and kind demeanor. He took great pride in his barns, and pasture, and caring for his cattle, pigs, sheep, turkeys, rabbits, and miniature schnauzers. Lane’s grandfather gave him an old Maytag washing machine engine which sparked a lifelong interest in small engine maintenance and repair. For many years, he operated Lane’s Small Engine Repair and Saw Sharpening out of his shop.

Lane is preceded in death by his wife: Carlene; parents: Emmett and Rowena; son-in-law: Glen Redd; and sister: Joette Thomson.

Lane is survived by his children: Cindi Redd and Steve (Marsh), Mantua; Alan and Michele (Geddes) Crook, Coos Bay, Oregon; Nathan and Michelle (Luthy) Crook, Bowling Green, Ohio; seven grandchildren: Clint (Chantel) Redd, Kody (Aubrey) Crook, Lexi Redd, Shaylen Crook, Jessica Crook, Kadi Redd and Emily Crook; two great-grandchildren with twins on their way; his brother: Kent Crook; and sister: Susan Ennis.

The family would like to give a special thanks to his kind, caring nurse, Shawnee, Applegate Hospice, and to The Gables of Brigham City – Senior Living Center.

The family will honor Lane in a graveside service on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Myers Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 N Monroe Blvd, Ogden, UT.

