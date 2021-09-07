Karen Wayman, 70, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021. She was born on January 31, 1951, to Larry O’dell and Fae Charlene Wayman in Ogden, Utah. She graduated from Ogden High School and attended Beauty School.

She is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was very talented and made many hand craft items, such as: aprons, pillows, kitchen towels, etc., and would often be found manning a booth at Peach Days.

Karen enjoyed sewing, crafts, and being in her garden, for she had a green thumb; there wasn’t anything she couldn’t grow. She had a drawing influence on animals. They were drawn to her kindness and calm demeanor. She would have her family and friends connecting with nature as soon as the snow lifted.

She is survived by her children: Scott Monson, Michael Monson, Stephanie DeSpain, Kimberly Benson, Karrie James, and Julie Jessen; her sister: Sallie Monson; 17 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Karen is preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, and 1 sister.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Brigham City 12th Ward, 139 East 300 North, Brigham City, Utah.

Viewings will be held the night before on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah, and prior to the service from 12:00 – 12:45 at the church.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.