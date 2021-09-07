February 4, 1952 – September 7, 2021 (age 69)

Kent Dee Egley was born on February 4, 1952, in Preston, Idaho. The son of Bryce and Carlene Egley. He was raised on the family farm in Mink Creek, Idaho, and graduated from Preston High School in 1970. He served in the LDS Californian North Mission from 1971-1973. He then married ReNae Bennett on January 11, 1974, in the Logan LDS Temple.

He was a heavy equipment operator at Dravo in Soda Springs, Idaho for several years before he bought High Country and was a Polaris dealer for 15 years in Preston. He then took over the family farm in Mink Creek, where he lived until he passed on September 7, 2021, surrounded by family.

Kent and ReNae loved snowmobiling, where they rarely missed a Saturday on the mountain with many lifelong friends. Kent followed in his father’s footsteps and was very skilled at operating a D5 Dozer, where he cleaned many ditches, put out many wildfires, and amazed many with his artistic skills in the dirt.

Kent served on many community boards and his service was summed up best by a close friend, “Our entire community is devasted with the unfortunate circumstances that is suddenly confronting your family. Kent has been a leader for decades and his integrity, wisdom, kindness and love crosses all boundaries as a friend, advisor, example and confidant.” He served as the President of Consolidated Canal Company, Mink Creek Cemetery, Franklin County Planning and Zoning until the day he passed.

He served in many church callings including, Bishop of the Mink Creek Ward where he loved all the families he served. He loved his kids and was involved in many of their activities. He spent many weekends hauling boys and their dirt bikes to motocross races. He loved watching his kids race everything from cars, mountain bikes, dirt bikes and anything else that required speed. We know that our dad was the original adrenaline junkie despite his sweet demeanor. He attended many piano recitals, the occasional pageant, and volleyball games. He also loved traveling everywhere with his sweetheart ReNae and was always up for an adventure. We could always count on Grandpa Kent and Grandma Nae to show up for whatever we were up to.

Kent is survived by, his wife ReNae of Preston, his two sons and three daughters, Tara (Jeff) Nielson of Preston; Jared (Julianna) Egley of Preston; Matt Egley of Preston; Suzanne (Jordan) Galloway of Preston; and Erin (Larret) Egley-Hansen of Sugar City, Idaho; by 15 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; and by his brothers Larry, Carl, and Lynn.

Kent is preceded in death by his parents Bryce and Carlene Egley.

Our dad was our North Star and always guided us down the right path. Even though we no longer have him here on this earth, our North Star will always be with us and we have been taught by an exceptional guide. We will be forever grateful for his example, especially for the eternal love, respect, and adoration he had for our mother.

Funeral services will be held Monday, September 13, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Preston North Stake Center (310 N. State, Preston).

Viewings will be held Sunday, September 12, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Webb Funeral Home (1005 S. 8th E., Preston) and again prior to the funeral from 9:30-10:30 am at the church.

Interment will be in the Mink Creek Cemetery.

