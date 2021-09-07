Early in the morning, on September 6, 2021, Lowell F Clark passed peacefully from this life to be reunited with loved ones on the other side of the veil. It is a fitting tribute that his life ended on Labor Day because his life was one of constant labor, effort devoted to serving his family, his community, and his Heavenly Father. He learned at a very young age the value of hard work—one of his earliest memories was of going with his mother to carry buckets of water to their home from a well.

Lowell was born October 27, 1935, in Kaysville, Utah, the fourth child of Royal Michael and Ida May Francis Clark. As a young man, he acquired and developed many of the skills that would make him a successful rancher, including training and showing horses and steers, and cultivating and harvesting crops alongside his father, brother, cousins, and uncles. He was an outstanding saddle bronc rider, competing on the Professional Rodeo Circuit for many years. He served as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Armed Services, stationed in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and used his leave to travel to most of the states in the nation he loved and served, hitchhiking with friends from his unit.

On December 15, 1967, in the Salt Lake Temple, he was married to Eva Noyes, who shared nearly 50 years with him, his sweetheart, confidante, partner, and friend. They became the parents of eight children. Lowell had a strong testimony of the restored gospel and was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; he served in many callings, including as a humanitarian missionary with his wife, Eva, in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Lowell is survived by seven children: Beverly (Russell) Yellowhorse, Provo, Utah; Mary Ann (Douglas) Eborn, Dallas, Texas; Christy (Tedd) Jenkins, Freedom, Wyoming; Elisabeth Clark, Cokeville, Wyoming; David (Kelley) Clark, Cody, Wyoming; Paul (Kaylee) Clark, Cokeville, Wyoming; Kathryn Clark, Cokeville, Wyoming. He is also survived by 23 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Eva Noyes Clark; his parents, Royal and Ida May Clark; his brother, John Clark; his sisters, Ruth Booth and Donna Randall; and his son, Burton Clark.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, in the Cokeville, Wyoming, LDS Chapel, beginning at 12 p.m.

Viewing times will be Monday, September 13, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, September 14, 2021, from 10 to 11:45 a.m., both at the Cokeville, Wyoming, LDS Church.

Interment will be in the Cokeville Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Schwab-Matthews mortuary.