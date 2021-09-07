Man arrested for allegedly raping Logan teen

LOGAN — Police have arrested a 19-year-old man who they report raped a teenage girl. Geovanni R. Molina was booked Sunday morning into the Cache County Jail, where he is temporarily being held without bail.

According to an arrest report, Logan City police officers were called to a residence on report of a burglary, with an adult male fleeing the scene. A child in the home reported the man had been invited over and had raped her.

Molina claimed the sex was consensual. He told police the alleged victim had told him that she was 13 or 14-years-old. She had allegedly invited him to her house and let him in the residence.

Jail records show Molina was booked on suspicion of rape of a child and sodomy of a child, both first-degree felonies; and forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

Molina will likely be arraigned on formal charges later this week.

Police have asked a judge to hold him in jail without bail. They claim he is from Honduras and could be a flight risk if released.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

