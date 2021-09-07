Nearly 5,000 new COVID-19 cases included in Tuesday report

FILE PHOTO: Young man putting on a mask. Photo by Kobby Mendez

Utah Department of Health statistics issued Tuesday reveal nearly 5,000 new COVID positive cases since Friday. Daily figures from the holiday weekend indicate 1,871 cases Friday, 1,187 Saturday, 922 Sunday and 707 Monday.

With the 4,657 new cases included, there have been 474,086 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. Almost a quarter of Tuesday’s new cases (1,151) involve school-aged children.

There are 27 new deaths listed in the new report including two northern Utah women: a Cache County resident, between 25-44 years of age and a Box Elder resident between 45-64 years; both were hospitalized at the time of death. The COVID death toll over the course of the pandemic has grown to 2,685.

More than 38,000 Utahns were tested since Friday which means more than 3.2 million people have been tested in Utah and more than 5.8 million total tests have been administered the last 18 months.

In northern Utah 302 new COVID cases were reported and the district’s total case count grew to 25,257. Currently there are 24,070 considered to be “recovered”. Within the Bear River Health District exactly 1,119 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests increased to 1,382 a day.

The number of Utahns fully vaccinated is over 1.58 million. There were 15,438 people vaccinated statewide since Friday and almost 3.3 million vaccines have been administered since the start of the pandemic.

Currently 78,477 people in northern Utah are fully vaccinated and 169,621 vaccine doses have been administered in the district.

As of Tuesday 482 patients are hospitalized in Utah, 21 fewer than on Friday and 175 of them are in intensive care units, nine fewer than on Friday. There have been 20,603 Utahns hospitalized with the virus during the pandemic.

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 12.6 percent and the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.5 percent.

Included in Idaho’s Tuesday COVID update are 2,393 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 227,068. Case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,333 total positive cases in Franklin County, 484 in Bear Lake County and 408 in Oneida County.