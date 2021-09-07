Troopers identify man killed in motorcycle crash in Logan Canyon

Photo of Bradley Goertzen (Courtesy: Facebook)

LOGAN — The identity of a 59-year-old Sandy man killed Saturday in Logan Canyon was released over the weekend. Bradley Goertzen was riding a motorcycle along US-89 when he allegedly lost control of the bike in the Wood Camp area, near mile marker 472.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Jason Kendrick said Goertzen was traveling northeast through the canyon, headed toward Bear Lake. Around 12:15 p.m., he is believed to have lost control of the motorcycle as it went into a curve, laying the bike down onto the road.

“[Goertzen] ended up crossing the double yellow line, into the path of southbound traffic headed toward Logan, and was hit by a Dodge Ram pickup truck that was pulling a horse trailer full of cattle.”

Emergency crews, including a medical helicopter were dispatched to the scene originally.

Kendrick said a nurse and doctor were driving through the area at the time of the crash. They determined Goertzen likely died on impact and paramedics weren’t needed.

Troopers closed Logan Canyon in both directions while they investigated and cleared the accident. The highway was reopened about three hours later.

Kendrick stated there weren’t any signs of impairment or distraction. The driver of the truck told troopers, he came around a sharp corner just as Goertzen was sliding across the roadway.

“There was no warning, no visibility, all of the sudden the motorcyclist was in front of the truck as it came around the corner.”

Goertzen was wearing a helmet.

Troopers report the motorcycle hit the front-passenger side of the truck. Goertzen was run over by the driver-side of the trailer.

Funeral arrangements are still being arranged.

