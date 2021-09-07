October 3, 1950 – August 19, 2021 (age 70)

On Thursday, August 19, 2021, VanDell W. Henderson took the road less traveled. He parted ways from his earthly home in Rochester, Washington to ride in the big sky. Van was born on October 3, 1950, to Dell and Laurena Henderson of Clarkston, Utah.

Spending most of his life in Clarkston Van found a passion for the mountain ranges of the valley. Hours were spent on horseback becoming familiar with God’s Country. Family and sharing stories under the old apple tree were part of Van’s history that he was proud of.

Years of cattle brokering brought success in the cattle business with ventures throughout the world including China and Mexico. His vast knowledge of agriculture navigated new approaches and life lessons with many.

Van shared a love for Native American history encompassing The Circle of Life. Respect for nature was a natural ability that Van honored. Remembering those before us was encouraged and many times shared with grandchildren through some of Van’s incredible story telling.

A man that taught us compassion, to always have a door open for those in need will be missed. Years of rodeo along with football as a young man, hours on the road, loading trucks of cattle wore on this cowboy. The wear and tear of jabbing bull horns or quick gate hops didn’t seem to affect his love for cattle. Kicking his boots off each night, impressively catching them mid-air to be sat neatly by his side was a consistency Van carried in life, ready to go again another day.

As those of us left behind reminisce and are reminded of the true gentleman our Dad, Husband, Grandfather and Father-in-Law was, we reflect on the unconditional love he shared with each of us, integrity shown, kindness through charitable acts and a presence that was undeniable.

Nothing made him prouder than the success and love of his daughters, wife and grandchildren. His heritage lives in each of us, we embrace the lessons, miss his gentle smile from under that cowboy hat but most of all we know the existence of pain is no longer there and seek comfort from this in our hearts.

He is survived by his wife Dee Henderson and his daughters; Amy (Chad) Nielson and Trisha (Jerimiah) Alexander, stepson; Justin Cisneros and his eight grandchildren; Zach Nielson, Bridger Nielson, Isaac Northcutt, Samantha Northcutt, Astyn Alexander, Avery Alexander, Addison Alexander and Ainslee Alexander. He is also survived by his mother; Laurena B. Henderson and brother; Corey (Jo) Henderson and Sister-in-Law; LaDawn Hobbs Henderson. His emotional support pups; Bella and Gus.

Preceded in death by, Brothers; Jimmy Lynn Henderson; Mitchell Henderson (Joni Henderson); Michael Henderson, and Father; Dell Farmer Henderson.

As Van wished, his cremains will be restored back to earth in a small celebration of life with his wife, daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren.

To those who knew and loved Van and were able to share even a sliver of existence with him; we send out love. Kick up your feet, tip your hat, listen to some old country music or poetry, sit by a campfire in his name, most of all love those you have and enjoy your time here on earth.

In lieu of flowers or gifts to the family, please plant a tree in Van’s name.