1,539 new COVID cases found statewide; 73 in Northern Utah

Statewide COVID-19 statistics issued Wednesday reveal 1,539 new positive cases since Tuesday including 73 in northern Utah. That increases statewide coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic to 475,625.

Once again, infections among children in grades K-12 amount to almost 25 percent of Wednesday’s total (362 to be exact).

The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) updated risk ratio statistics Wednesday showing in the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19 and 6.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19.

There are eight new deaths listed in the new report and Utah’s COVID death toll over the course of the pandemic has grown to 2,693. In Utah’s three northern counties there have been 127 coronavirus deaths.

More than 10,000 Utahns were tested since Tuesday which means more than 3.22 million people have been tested in Utah and more than 5.8 million total tests have been administered the last 18 months.

The Bear River Health District’s total case count grew to 25,330 in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties. Currently there are 24,138 considered to be “recovered”. Within the district exactly 1,127 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,362 a day, 20 fewer than 24 hours ago.

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is down slightly to 12.4 percent as is the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” which slipped 9.3 percent.

Currently 78,693 people in northern Utah are fully vaccinated and 169,510 vaccine doses have been administered in the district.

As of Wednesday 483 patients are hospitalized in Utah with 175 of them in intensive care units. There have been 20,699 Utahns hospitalized with the virus during the pandemic.

Idaho’s most recent COVID update shows 2,411 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 228,093. Case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,342 total positive cases in Franklin County, 492 in Bear Lake County and 411 in Oneida County.