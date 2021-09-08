Annual Day of Caring needs volunteers

Jimmy Birman the ne director of the United Way Cache Valley wants to recruit volunteers for tomorrow's Day of Caring.

LOGAN – United Way of Cache Valley (UWCV) is needing volunteers to help with their Annual Day of Caring event scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 9, with a free kick-off breakfast from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. at Willow Park.

Participants will also get a free T-shirt for volunteering their service.

“To sign up to volunteer please go to JustServe.org, search under organizations, Day of Caring- United Way of Cache Valley and click any of the different projects you would like to volunteer for,” said Jimmy Birman the executive director for UWCV. “Or, you can just show up and we will feed you and put you to work.”

Assignments will be given out after the breakfast and volunteers will disperse to the projects from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. or when the project is completed.

“We only have about 100 volunteers registered for the Day of Caring right now for 26 service projects secured throughout the valley,” he said. “We need about 350 volunteers.”

Some of the projects can take up to two hours and some up to six hours, depending on the number of people that come out to help.

“Most of the projects are outdoors so volunteers will need to dress appropriately and there are a few that are indoors,” Birman said. “We will be dropping by to check on the projects to take pictures, hand out refreshments or treats to our volunteers to keep them refreshed and motivated.”

For more information, please contact Jimmy Birman at jimmy.birman@unitedwayofcachevalley.org