Annual fundraiser on Thursday to help refugees and immigrants

LOGAN — The Cache Refugee and Immigrant Connection(CRIC) has been in Cache Valley for many years providing essential services to families who have been forced out of their homeland because of wars and tragic circumstances and find themselves here having to quickly adapt to life in a new country.

As they have helped many families over the years, an opportunity to help them back comes Thursday night at 7p.m. with their fundraiser.

It’s their 3rd annual Harvest Dinner. On KVNU’s For the People program on Wednesday, executive director for CRIC, Danny Beus explained why they call it a harvest dinner.

“CRIC has a community garden. Every year, refugee families plant in our community garden. So this year we’re using some produce, and every year we use produce from our garden. And Chef Barney at Crumb Brothers graciously prepares a meal using a lot of this produce,” he said.

Beus said they’re really excited to see what he’s going to do for the dinner this year. He said the fast displacement of refugees has been seen the last few weeks with what’s happened in Afghanistan.

“Those people left pretty quickly, some of our clients spent years and years in refugee camps waiting to be settled somewhere. So what we do at the Cache Refugee and Immigrant Connection we try to provide services for these refugees and immigrants. So they can not just survive Cache Valley but they can thrive here.”

On their website they stress the fundraiser is for vaccinated guests only. The tickets are $85 dollars per person and will be held at Crumb Brothers(291 South 300 West)in Logan and it also includes a live auction.

For tickets and more information: cacherefugees.org