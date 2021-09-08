Leonard Thomas Wilcock Sr., 85, passed away on September 4, 2021 at Maple Springs Care Center in Logan, Utah. He was born on November 19, 1935 in Marysville, Utah to Myrtle Christina Holgate & Delbert Thomas Wilcock. He married Marilyn June Hamblin on April 18, 1953 in Farmington, Utah. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple on June 27, 1961.

Leonard was raised in Farmington, Utah and spent most of his early adult years working at Hill Air Force Base, but his passion was ranching and farming. He did a lot of custom farming in the Farmington area and eventually bought his own land in Wyoming’s Bridger Valley where he raised cattle and alfalfa. In 1982, Leonard and Marilyn relocated to Curlew Valley and continued farming and ranching there, eventually settling in Stone, Idaho.

Leonard was recognized as an accomplished farmer and earned awards, including Honorary Chapter Farmer from the FFA and Outstanding Young Farmer from the Kaysville Jaycees. He also received a certificate of recognition from the United States Air Force for his time at Hill Air Force Base.

He loved to attend rodeos and he and Marilyn belonged to the Twin Star Riders. They performed in drills at various rodeos. He also took pride in owning and breeding horses that raced in the Idaho Fair Circuit and he also raced chariot teams in Utah.

Leonard is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn; children: Tom-deceased (Vauna) Wilcock, Cathy (Hal) Conover, LeeAnn (Leon) Lawson, Connie (Kim) Dunn, and Bill (Sandy) Wilcock; 17 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Louiene Fisher; brothers Darrell “Chubb” Wilcock, Elwood Ravnikar, and Larry Ravnikar; son Tom Wilcock; and granddaughter Heather Larsen.

A viewing will be held on September 11, 2021, from 9:30-10:30am at the Snowville LDS Church (75 N 100 E, Snowville, UT 84336).

At 11:00am, a graveside service will be held at the Snowville Cemetery.

A luncheon will be served at the Snowville LDS Church following the graveside service. A video recording of the graveside service will be posted on his obituary page within 24-48 hours after the service.

