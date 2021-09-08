Logan officials predict underpass construction to have little impact on traffic

LOGAN – City officials in Logan are downplaying the impact that the upcoming construction of a bike/pedestrian underpass spanning South Main Street will have on Logan traffic patterns.

“There should be very minor impacts on traffic,” according to Mayor Holly Daines, “probably lasting only a few days to a week.”

The construction project, which is slated to begin in the summer or fall of 2022, will involve the installation of a 10 x 10 x 100 foot tunnel under Hwy 89/91 at approximately 600 South Main Street.

City officials say that construction of the underpass will connect city trails on the east and west sides of the highway and provide improved safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

But some Logan residents are already expressing concern that the underpass project will represent a major impediment to traffic on the city’s busiest thoroughfare.

There is also doubt about the city’s rosy projections about the speed with which the project can be completed.

Since Hwy 89/91 is a state road, the underpass project will be managed by the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT). The city engineer serving as a liaison to state officials is Kamilla Schultz.

Although the projects’ contract and details are not yet worked out, Schultz has said that the roadwork should be accomplished quickly because UDOT officials plan to use pre-fabricated tunnel sections for the underpass.

Schultz has told Daines that the contractor hired by the state for the underpass project will likely work on only half the road at a time, allowing lanes to be shifted and traffic to still move in both directions.

Schultz has also suggested that the roadwork could possibly be done at night to further reduce the impact on traffic.

In addition to the installation of the underpass, other facets of the project will include turning 600 South Street into a cul-de-sac on the west side of Main Street; rerouting storm water channels; and repairing/installing landscaping, sidewalks and lighting.

Schultz believes that the total project, including the work required on either sides of the underpass, will likely take one to two months.

Daines announced a $4.1 million grant from UDOT for the underpass in late August.

The state grant, she explained, requires a 20 percent funding match from the city, amounting to more than $1 million. About $360,000 of that match will be covered by donations from Craig Adams of Gateway Development and Dell Loy Hansen of Wasatch Development.

The remainder of the matching amount will be provided by the city with in-kind work.