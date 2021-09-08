August 7, 1936 – September 8, 2021 (age 85)

Lois Lamb Reeder died peacefully on September 8, 2021 in Maple Springs Rest Home. How happy she must be to reunite with her true love Russell David Reeder after over 18 years of waiting.

Lois lived her life in Hyde Park, Utah where she and Russell raised their 4 adopted children Kristine, Ted, Mark and Rochelle.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents Denzil and Verla Lamb and her brother Reed.

Lois’s children are Kristine(David), Ted (Jana), Mark (Lori), Rochelle. She was blessed with 21 Grandchildren and 43 Great Grandchildren.

Lois was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and sister. Her sisters Donna and Rebecca will really miss her. Her greatest joy in life is her family. Lois was the Postmaster in Hyde Park for many years and enjoyed getting to know and see all of the people in the town. Lois and Russ served three missions for the LDS Church, Tonga, Tempe Arizona and USU. She held many church and temple callings and taught her children to serve others. Lois loved to work in the garden next to Russell. Lois played the piano, sewed, made wonderful homemade candy, wrote poetry, and liked to bake. She never forgot anyone’s birthday.

The family thanks all who have been a part of her life.

Funeral services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary and will take place Saturday, September 9th at 12:30 in the Hyde Park Center Street LDS Church with a viewing prior from 10:30am to 12:00pm.