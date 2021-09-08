Man arrested after allegedly trying to run over another man during altercation

LOGAN — Criminal charges are pending against a 48-year-old man who deputies report ran over another man during a dispute in Trenton. Andrew W. Sparks was booked temporarily into the Cache County Jail Sunday.

According to an arrest report, Cache County sheriff’s deputies were called to the altercation, where Sparks allegedly struck the man with his vehicle. The suspect claimed the victim had threatened him with a knife and he was attempting to flee when he hit the man.

As the investigation continued, witnesses later told law enforcement a different story. They claimed Sparks entered his vehicle, quickly lunged it toward the victim, but stopped short of hitting him. He then backed up and accelerated forward toward the victim, striking and pinning him against their own vehicle.

The deputy’s report stated the alleged victim sustained multiple fractures to both legs, one of which was described as a “sever compound fracture.” He was transported to a local hospital and later transferred to a different facility along the Wasatch Front for a more advanced surgical procedure.

Sparks was booked into jail on two counts of felony aggravated assault. He was later released after posting $15,000 bond.

Charges are pending the completion of deputy’s investigation.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

