November 9, 1972 – September 4, 2021 (age 48)

Sara Michelle Nelson was born on November 9th, 1972 in Wheatridge, Colorado. Her family lived in Virginia for 10 years and then returned to Colorado where they have lived for the last 37 years. Sara is the daughter of Herman and Patricia Nelson, who selflessly loved, cared and provided for Sara her entire life. Sara loved her parents and her family “a whole bunch”. She is survived by her parents, her brothers Harllee, Eric (Leslie), twin brother Zane (Teresa) and sister Amy (Niles) Oien, her sisters-in-law Charee Nelson and Diane Stump, seventeen nieces and nephews, and eight grandnieces and nephews.

Sara was a light to all who knew her. She loved everyone and was always happy to give hugs and tell everyone that she liked them. Her favorite activities were shopping (especially for root beer and bubblegum), and listening to her favorite CD’s: Sesame Street & Elvis Gospel Music. She loved her pets and baby dolls and carried them around the house all the time. Sara had a mind of her own and certainly did not like to be woken up from her naps and made sure that everyone knew that she was the boss of her own room. Sara loved to sleep on the couch when Mom would let her and loved to go camping in a tent, even if it was just in the backyard.

Sara loved to attend church with the boys and girls in Primary, and knew all the right answers – “And to obey”, “the Holy Ghost”, “Jesus” and “to bear our testimonies” were among the many answers she would give often. Sara’s love of Jesus was demonstrated over and over and she set an example of what it means to be a devoted believer and defender of our Savior. She never varied in her testimony.

Sara unexpectedly returned to the loving arms of her Savior the morning of September 4th, 2021 in Cove, UT. She will be missed so very much, but we know we will be reunited with her again one day.

A viewing will be held Saturday, September 11th from 12:30-1:30 PM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 12832 N 1200 E, Cove, UT 84320. Funeral services will follow in the chapel from 2:00-3:00 PM. The burial will be in the Richmond, UT cemetery at 350 N 200 W following the funeral.

A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held on Saturday, September 18th from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 9029 Grand Mesa Ave, Longmont, CO 80504 (Firestone/Frederick).

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nelson Funeral Home.