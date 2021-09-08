Shelley H. Gamble, 60, passed away on September 5, 2021 in Ogden, Utah. She was born to Joseph Darwin Harrop and Mary Burkhart on July 26, 1961 in Ogden, Utah.

Shelley Gamble was a devoted mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, & friend. She was not just a mom to her own kids, but to everyone. She was known to many as “momma Shelley.”

Shelley loved her grandchildren so much and was always doing her best to be at each of their parties, events, recitals, games, whatever it may be that they were involved in. When Grandma Shelley was there, everyone knew it because of her “one of a kind” laugh that would light up the room. Shelley was such an inspiration to her kids, that she was also her daughter Lora’s very best friend.

Happiness was a big theme throughout Shelley’s life. She had so much love and laughter to share, whether to her kids, her 6 grandchildren, her two cats (Hutch & George), her family, friends & even the stray cats that always seemed to find her doorstep. Shelley had a special place in her heart for all animals.

Mom enjoyed being outdoors whether it was watering the lawn, hanging out with her family, going camping, riding four wheelers, playing cornhole, or as simple as feeding the hummingbirds she loved so much. Mom had a very genuine soul, and she taught her kids how to be strong even when times were tough. She was a very loyal & devoted friend that was true to the core. Shelley is very loved and missed by so many people. Shelley’s strength, loyalty, love & kindness will live on forever through her family & friends. We love you mom!

Shelley is survived by her children: Lora Gamble (Zac) Smith and Justin (Jennie) Gamble, grandchildren: Cheyann Smith, Cambria Gamble, Trezlyn Gamble, Landyn Gamble, Braykin Gamble and Tineston Smith, mother and stepfather Mary (Grant) Johnson, siblings: David (Peggy) Harrop, Brett (Jenny) Harrop, Blake (Shannon) Harrop, Jason (Natalie) Harrop, Kristen (Tim) Harris, Jodilyn (Craig) Thompson, Debbie (Larry) Holt, stepmother Susan Harrop, ex-husband Randy Gamble.

She is preceded in death by her father Joseph Harrop, mother-in-law and father-in-law Ruth and Richard Gamble, grandfather Joe Harrop, grandmother Alta Harrop and Carl and Velma “Granny” Burkhart.

A viewing will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT on Saturday, September 11, 2021 followed by graveside services at 3:30 p.m. in the Bear River Cemetery, 5550 North 4600 West, Bear River, UT 84302.

