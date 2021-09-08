Toys for Tots moves again

Melanie Sweet relabels shelves in the new Toys for Tots location.

LOGAN – Toys for Tots has a new home.

The owners of the location they were at decided to use the space for another business. The new Toys for Tots location is now 40 West Cache Valley Blvd. in Logan, just south of the Sam’s Club parking lot.

Melanie Sweet, who runs the office at the new location, said she understands the owners of the last location wanting the space for a business.

“They can use the spot for a business and make money,” she said. ”We can’t be upset over that.”

Sweet said their new place is a good location and it has both heat and air conditioning, restroom facilities and plenty of room to store toys.

”We will be able to use the building until the previous lease holder’s lease is up,” she said. “The lease won’t come due until next year and then we will probably need to move again.”

“The organization depends heavily on volunteers from church and civic groups to help get the gifts ready,” Sweet added. “We have been helping kids enjoy Christmas in the valley for over 10 years.”

Last year, the organization served close too 7,000 children from Cache, Box Elder, Franklin, Rich and Oneida counties.

The toy campaign is a month away. In October, the work begins and goes until December 22. This is a nation-wide effort. Caring people across the country drop off new, unwrapped toys at collection receptacles located in businesses. Local Toys for Tots coordinators pick up, sort and distribute the toys.

For more information about volunteering locally, contact Dwayne Smith at (435) 760-9474 or contact the national office at toysfortots.org.