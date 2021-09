Troy J. Hoecherl, loving husband and father, passed away September 5, 2021, in Ogden Utah.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday September 10, 2021, at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home (111 North 100 East Tremonton, Utah).

The celebration of life will be live streamed and may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com under his obituary.

Condolences and memories may be sharedwith the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.