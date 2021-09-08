Vaccination clinics will help USU students meet vaccine deadline

FILE PHOTO - a person receives a vaccine from a medical professional. Photo by Mat Napo on Unsplash

LOGAN – Recently, when the state board of higher education encouraged Utah’s colleges and universities to consider mandating COVID-19 vaccines, Utah State University chose to put the requirement in effect for no later than the beginning of spring semester, 2022.

USU Vice President of student affairs James Morales said students can opt out.

“That’s correct. The legislation does allow for exemptions for religious, medical and personal reasons,” Morales explained. “And we are preparing the process to allow those students to seek and obtain those exemptions.”

Dr. Morales said COVID-19 vaccines are the most important tool in maintaining in-person classes and activities which students want, while protecting the health of the campus community.

“The more students and faculty and staff who are vaccinated,” Morales added, “the more we will be able to continue to meet with each other in classes, fully enjoying that immersive residential experience that Utah State University is know for delivering for our students, not only here on the Logan campus but throughout the other campuses in the state.”

Morales said there will be a series of campus vaccine clinics Wednesday, Sept. 8 plus Sept. 15 and Sept. 29. The free on-campus clinics will offer the fully approved Pfizer vaccine

Fully vaccinated individuals do not have to quarantine unless they have symptoms.