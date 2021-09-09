Cache County and Logan City school districts report an increase of COVID cases in a week

FILE PHOTO - Medical professional secures a COVID test. Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

As the third week of the school year comes to a close, Cache County and Logan City School Districts COVID-19 case count have been fluctuating, with last week being they highest with 74 cases, almost double of the reported number the previous week when they reported 46 cases.

Last week, CCSD reported 61 positive COVID Cases while LCSD reported 13 cases as of Sept. 7. Today, CCSD reported 48 cases bringing the cases back down.

“As was the case last year, our high schools have the highest number of cases,” an email sent to parents by CCSD said.

The email said that there was no evidence of any significant school spread and most of the cases were family or community related.

With Logan Regional Hospital at 100 percent capacity, the school districts along with the Bear River Health Department continue to monitor cases as the schools will continue to remain open.

“While we are able to keep schools open at this point, the health care system is under serious strain,” the email said. “We stand with them in encouraging vaccination of everyone 12 and older and the use of masks.”

CCSD and LCSD hope to continue to mitigate the spread of COVID by the continued implementation of the COVID-19 Response Plan which was developed jointly with BRHD and surrounding school districts.

The plan includes encouraging the use of masks while inside school buildings, COVID testing for any student or employee that is experiencing symptoms or is believed to have been exposed, encouraging anyone eligible to get the vaccine to get it and enhanced cleaning at the school.

District officials also ask for parents to keep their children home school if they have any illness that prevents the child from participating comfortably in school, has a fever, bad cold, an unexplained rash along with other symptoms included in the Illness in Schools Protocol.

“We applaud parents who are keeping students home when they are ill and taking advantage of testing” the CCSD email to parents stated. “We also appreciate parents who when notified of potential exposure are choosing to keep students home, send them in masks and monitor for symptoms.”

In an additional way to continue to monitor cases is the opening of several testing locations for CCSD students and staff which provide free testing by BRHD. According to the email, 339 individuals have tested in the school clinics with 25 resulting in positive cases.

Students may be tested at the testing locations by appointment and with parental permission. The testing locations and hours are as follows: