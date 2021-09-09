Highest number of new COVID cases in over 7 months (2,165)

FILE PHOTO - Mother taking the temperature of her daughter with an ear thermometer

The most new COVID positive tests in over seven months — 2,165 — were included in the Utah Department of Health Thursday report. That includes 158 cases in northern Utah and it increases total cases since the start of the pandemic to 477,790.

Ten new deaths are listed in the new report and Utah’s COVID death toll over the course of the pandemic has grown to more than 2,700. In Utah’s three northern counties there have been 127 coronavirus deaths.

As of Thursday 516 patients are hospitalized in Utah which is 33 more than on Wednesday. Of those, 191 of them in intensive care units, 16 more than Wednesday. There have been 20,699 Utahns hospitalized with the virus during the pandemic.

It has been true for several days and Thursday’s 544 infections among children in grades K-12 again amount to a quarter of the day’s total cases.

The number of Utahns fully vaccinated is over 1.6 million which is 49 percent of the state’s total population. There were 19,255 people vaccinated statewide since Wednesday and over 3.3 million vaccines have been administered since the start of the pandemic.

Exactly 17,441 Utahns were tested since Wednesday which means more than 3.24 million people have been tested in Utah and over 5.8 million total tests have been administered the last 18 months.

The northern Utah case count total grew to 25,488 in Cache, Box Elder and Rich Counties. Currently there are 24,213 considered to be “recovered”. Within the district exactly 1,131 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests has grown to 1,431 a day. The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is down slightly to 12.3 percent as is the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” which slipped 9.2 percent.

Currently 78,957 people in northern Utah are fully vaccinated and 170,370 vaccine doses have been administered in the district.

Idaho’s most recent COVID update shows 2,426 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 229,597. New case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,354 total positive cases in Franklin County, 501 in Bear Lake County and 416 in Oneida County.