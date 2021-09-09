Logan’s marathon named state championship race

Center Street in downtown Logan will be the starting point of the Top of Utah Logan City Marathon on Saturday Sept. 19.

LOGAN — Over 500 runners are expected to participate in the Third Annual Logan City – Top of Utah Marathon to be held on Saturday, Sept. 19. The race will start at Center Street in Downtown Logan at 7:10 a.m.

The United States of America Track and Field (USATF) has designated the Logan City – Top of Utah Marathon as the state’s Championship Race for 2021.

“Every state has a local division of the USATF that run the program statewide,” said Downtown Alliance Executive Director Gary Saxton. “Every state has a championship race for people earning points and we were selected this year.”

The designation should attract a lot of elite runners to Logan’s race and increase the competition. Cytiva, one of Cache Valley’s research and biomedical manufacturing companies, is sponsoring this year’s event.

“We already have 450 preregistered, giving us more people than last year’s 420 registered racers,” Saxton said. “Currently, we have 46 percent of the runners from out of the area and 54 percent of the runners are local.”

The Top of Utah had some 250 people participating in it before the Downtown Alliance took over the race in 2019.

“This year we will have stage set up and have an outdoor party on Main Street. It should be fun,” he said. “We are trying to make some improvements and are looking for another 20 years of making it happen.”

The Downtown Logan location also includes a 20K, 10K Trail Race, and The Family Place 5K Charity Run.

Saxton said the marathon is the flattest marathon course in Utah, where runners enjoy a closed course, little or no traffic, and race grade is at or near zero.

The Logan City – Top of Utah Marathon will always be held on the third weekend in September starting at Logan’s Historic Main Street and offering an open and quick route throughout the west-side of beautiful Cache Valley. The course runs through College Ward, Young Ward, and Mendon before returning to Downtown Logan.

With 18 age division categories, Top of Utah will award over $2800 in prize money to top finishers.

Andersons Seed and Garden is hosting the Race Headquarters, located at 69 West Center Street in downtown Logan, which is adjacent to the Start/Finish Line.

The event is convenient for runners and spectators who want to spend the night in local hotels, or travel and arrive and park near the starting line.

The Logan Downtown Alliance not only owns and operates the Top of Utah Marathon they also try to create incredible experiences for guests, visitors, spectators, and athletes.