Man crushed in ‘tragic’ farm accident in Smithfied

SMITHFIELD — A 35-year-old Newton man was killed after being crushed by piece of farm equipment in what sheriff’s deputies are calling a “tragic accident” Thursday afternoon. The accident occurred in a farm field, near 574 W. 6800 North in Smithfield.

Cache County Sheriff’s Lt. Doyle Peck said two men were trying to repair the equipment around 4:50 p.m. One of the men had brought his 3-year-old son along, who was sitting inside the cab.

“While the two men were under the equipment working on it,” Peck explained, “the 3-year-old jumped down from where they were sitting, presumably to be go to their father. The child landed on the vehicle’s gas pedal, causing the engine to accelerate, overriding the park brake, and the equipment ran over one of the male individuals.”

Deputies report the equipment’s wheel ran over the man’s chest and head, killing him instantly. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Peck said emergency responders, including paramedics, were originally dispatched to the accident. However, they were unable to do anything to revive the victim.

“Our investigators are saying it was a tragic accident. I know they are still working with family members and trying to notify everyone, so we haven’t released his name yet.”

Neither the identities of the victim, or the father and 3-year-old boy are being released, pending completion of the investigation and notification of family.

Advocates from Cache County Victim’s Services were also called in to provide assistance for both families.

