Music Theatre West back with a timeless classic

LOGAN — The new production for Music Theatre West is the popular musical Sound of Music, to be presented September 17th through September 25th at the Ellen Eccles Theatre.

Managing director Celeste Baillio appeared with Cache Valley Daily.com’s Charlie Schill, who covers theatre every Thursday afternoon on KVNU’s For the People. She said things are on the upswing for the theatre company.

“Through the past few years, I feel like we’re getting bigger and bolder every time. So it’s going to be exciting to see what the future holds because we want to start adding more productions. Typically we’ve done two a year and we want to find a spot for another third production a year and keep that same quality that we’ve been doing in the past,” she said.

Baillio said because the story and movie are so well known, that makes it harder to produce.

“Which is hard to compete with, how do you compete with a beloved film that we grew up watching as children. I think the main thing is you have to take a spin on it, your own spin. The girl that we have playing Maria, Jamie Younker, she’s adorable. She’s not Julie Andrews but she brings her own magic to the character.”

Like Julie Andrews in the film, she said Younker has a wonderful voice. For more information and tickets go to MusicTheatreWest.org.