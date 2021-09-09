North Logan business receives federal grant for solar array

NORTH LOGAN – Today the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it is investing over $464 million to build or improve renewable energy projects throughout the country, and one of those projects is located in North Logan.

USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack’s office announced that Cars for less, doing business as Express Auto, will use a $28,059 grant to purchase and install a 29.9 kilowatt solar array. The project is estimated to save $4,241 per year in electricity costs and will replace an estimated 47,127 kilowatt hours (99 percent) per year.

Two other Utah projects were recipients of the latest round of federal investments, including Escalante Outfitters Incorporated in Escalante and Dalton Hay Company in Circleville.

“USDA continues to prioritize climate-smart infrastructure to help rural America build back better, stronger and more equitably than ever before,” Vilsack said in a statement. “We recognize that lowering energy costs for small businesses and agricultural producers helps to expand economic development and employment opportunities for people in America’s rural towns and communities.”

Nationwide, USDA is financing $139 million of these projects through the Rural Energy for America Program. This program provides funding to help agricultural producers and rural small businesses purchase and install renewable energy systems and make energy efficient improvements.