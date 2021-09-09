State officials call on Utahns to be smart and safe on Utah’s roads

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah averaged one death every day between Memorial Day and Labor Day this year on Utah’s roads, a fatality rate 34 percent higher than the first part of this year, according to preliminary traffic fatality data.

In total this summer 101 people died on Utah’s roads. Of those 101 lives lost, 10 were teens.

Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) Executive Director Carlos Braceras explained even one death is too many that’s why Zero Fatalities will always be the state’s goal, and officials will continue to do everything they can to get there. “If every Utahn commits to improving just one area of the way we drive, walk, bike, and ride, safety on our roads will dramatically improve,” he said.

By releasing the preliminary traffic fatality numbers, UDOT and the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) hope every Utahn will honor the lives lost by choosing to be safer and smarter roadway users today. The preliminary report shows traffic fatalities between May 28 and Sept. 6, 2021.

According to a press release from UDOT and the Department of Public Safety (DPS), research shows that 94 percent of all crashes are caused by human error. To help save lives this fall, they advise everyone to obey the following actions:

BUCKLE UP: A seat belt is the single most effective traffic safety device, reducing the risk of serious injury and death.

DRIVE ALERT, FOCUSED AND SOBER: Distracted or drowsy driving can be as dangerous as drunk driving – and drunk driving is deadly.

OBEY THE SPEED LIMIT: When drivers risk exceeding the posted speed limit, the risk for a serious injury or fatality in a crash increases.

SEE & PROTECT EACH OTHER: Drivers, be on the lookout for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorcyclists. Pedestrians/Bicyclists/Motorcyclists, do everything in your power to be seen; this includes wearing reflective gear and lights.

WEAR SAFETY GEAR: Gear can make the difference between life and death.

will@cvradio.com