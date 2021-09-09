United Way pulls off big Day of Caring

Stephanie Kendrick stops painting a horse trailer for Whispering Canyon Foundation to explains why she signed up for the United Way of Cache Valley Day of Service on Thursday Sept. 9, 2021.

LOGAN – United Way of Cache Valley (UWCV) gave a shot in the arm to numerous area nonprofits in the annual Day of Caring Thursday morning.

Blackstone Grills brought five of their grills with two to three people at each grill to cook breakfast for the 200-plus people who showed up for the event. After the event was over the company donated two grills to the Cache Food Pantry.

“The Cache Food Pantry donated the food,“ said Jimmy Birman, UWCV executive director. “The Cache Valley Veterans Association posted the colors and Lt. Mindy Butler sang the National Anthem and God Bless America.”

Besides the breakfast, everyone got a T-shirt and an assignment. Every volunteer was given somewhere to go and something to do. Everyone dispersed to their assigned projects.

“We had 27 projects on our list, 23 of them were for nonprofit organizations and all of those were all filled,” he said. “The other projects were to help the city if we had the extra manpower.”

Birman said he was grateful for all those who showed up to help and for everything they accomplished. He had the projects broken down to how many hours each one would take and how many people were required to complete the task.

“The reason we do this is to get people out to do something for someone else; it helps them feel good,” he said. “This past year with COVID a lot of nonprofits were struggling with their budgets. If we can help the nonprofits in a limited way by weeding, painting or anything else it is something they won’t have to do this year with their limited resources.”

The UWCV executive director said with the success they had this year he may try to make it a two-day event. He would like it to grow every year.

“ After an incredibly busy and eventful day, we want to thank our United Way of Cache Valley supporters for helping execute a spectacular Day of Caring ,” Birman said. “With the help of more than 200 volunteers, we helped serve 23 non-profits in Cache Valley today.” He wanted to also thank the community partners who helped pull off all the service for the community.

“We are committed to Unite the Caring Power of Cache Valley to better lives.”

Birman was named the director of the organization in December.