Verla Marie (Wright) Kunz peacefully passed away on September 5, 2021 from natural causes in Rio Rancho, NM. Verla was born in Montpelier, ID on February 10, 1935 to Weston and Lola (King) Wright. Verla excelled in many talents, especially music. Verla was involved with music from a very young age. She had a natural talent with her beautiful soprano voice and she, along with Marlene Kunz and Laura Kunz, with Ramona Johnson as the accompanist were known as the Bern Kunz trio. Their performances were requested through out Idaho and the surrounding states.

In 1951, Verla married Wendell Kunz and lived in Bern, ID for many years as well as Las Vegas, NV, Gilbert AZ, Bountiful, UT, and Rio Rancho, NM. Verla and Wendell had eight children: Marcia

Crane (Jed), Wendy Ingebrigtsen (deceased), Brenda Seidel (Ray), Sheila Willey (Quentin), Kreg Kunz (Petrea), Frank Kunz (Stacey), David Kunz (Sharlene), and Daniel Kunz. Verla is survived by two sisters, Karen Williams (Don, deceased) and Stephanie Stewart (Chuck), 25 Grandchildren, 50.5 Great Grandchildren, and 10.5 Great, Great Grandchildren.

She was an accomplished seamstress, capable of any creation. There probably isn’t a single family member who doesn’t own a blanket, quilt, or hot pad that she made for them. She could name any plant and tell you all you need to know about it. She cooked for a crowd, and everyone was welcome. She grew it, bottled it and baked it (pretty much nothing she couldn’t do). She could dance with her sweetheart to any kind of music. She had the unwavering love of her life for 70 years.

Verla was full of life and full of love. Her memory will live on with us forever.

Funeral services will be held in the chapel in Bern, Idaho on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at the Bern Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.