Family releases identity of Newton man killed in farming accident

MeRell Munson with his Kelsey and three children (Courtesy: Munson family)

SMITHFIELD — The identity of a 35-year-old Newton man killed in a farm accident Thursday has been released. MeRell Munson died after being crushed under a swather, he and a friend were trying to repair.

Munson’s family issued a statement that read in part, “MeRell loved his family, god and county. He beamed what he loved every single day. He was a family man and his children and wife were his number one priority. He loved farming every single day and he died doing what he truly loved.”

Cache County Sheriff’s Lt. Doyle Peck said Munson and another man were working on the swather in a field, near 574 W. 6800 North in Smithfield. The machine had become plugged.

The other men had brought his 3-year-old son along, who was sitting inside the cab of the swather.

Peck said, while the two men were underneath the equipment, the little boy jumped down from where he was sitting, presumably to be go to his father. The child landed on the swather’s gas pedal, causing the engine to accelerate, overriding the park brake, and moving the equipment over Munson.

The swather’s wheel ran over the Munson’s chest and head, killing him instantly. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Peck said emergency responders, including paramedics, were originally dispatched to the accident. However, they were unable to do anything to revive the Munson.

Investigators are calling it a “tragic accident.”

Munson leaves behind a wife and three young children, two boys and one girl. His extended family have set up a donation account to help with any funeral costs and other expenses. Contributions can be made at any Wells Fargo Bank, to the MeRell Munson Memorial Fund.

Munson’s has asked for privacy at this time. The schedule of funeral services will finalized in the next few days.

