USU Extension sponsors Celebrating Women Conference

Utah State University Extension sponsors the 2021 Celebrating Women Conference Saturday, September 18, streamed live on Zoom.

Designed as an event to promote wellness and balance in the lives of women, the conference features workshops presented by professionals from Northern Utah. Workshop topics include developing a growth mindset, being flexible with stress, steps to overcome overwhelm, tips to make friends as an adult, mindful eating, resilience strategies, finances, benefits of spending time outdoors and others.

Keynote speaker is Susan Madsen, founder and director of the Utah Women & Leadership Project, which focuses on strengthening the impact of Utah girls and women through increasing college completion rates and helping girls and women find their voices and become leaders. Madsen is the inaugural Karen Haight Huntsman Endowed Professor of Leadership in the Jon M. Huntsman School of Business at USU. She will present on the concepts of “Connect. Inspire. Thrive.”

The conference begins at 9 a.m. and includes three sets of workshop sessions followed by the keynote presentation at 12:15 p.m.

“We are excited about this event,” said Emma Parkhurst, USU Extension health and wellness faculty for Davis County, conference organizer and chair. “We have a fantastic and diverse lineup of speakers, and we are confident that the women who view the conference will come away with information and skills to help them in their lives – especially during these challenging times.”

Tickets and information on how to connect with Zoom are available at celebratingwomen.usu.edu or by calling 1-801-919-1321. Cost is $10 a person. Each presentation will be recorded, and attendees will have access to all sessions after the conference, including additional pre-recorded mini sessions.