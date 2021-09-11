Cache Community Connections plans tribute concerts

Cache Community Connections interviewed residence with a unique prospective about living in the valley and put them together for residents to enjoy.

LOGAN – One of the fruits that came from the chaos of September 11, 2001 was Cache Community Connections (CCC), a group that came together to unify the valley after the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon.

The group is most well-known for the noon concerts at the Logan Tabernacle, Christmas concert and lecture series.

Logan’s mayor at the time, Doug Thomson, gathered representatives from the local religious and civic organizations to form a group to dispel misconceptions of each other’s beliefs. Twenty years later the group is still actively engaged in planning events to keep people together.

Richard West, a member of CCC, said they have a couple of activities they are working on to commemorate 9/11 Patriot Day.

“The Quartet for the End of Time has two performances planned for this weekend,” he said. “One performance will be held at the Russell Wanlass Performance Hall located on the Utah State University campus on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m. and the other is Sunday, Sept 12 at St. John’s Episcopal Church located at 85 E. 100 N. in Logan.”

The chamber music masterpiece, The Quartet for the End of Time, was written by prisoner and French composer Oliver Messiaen for the only instruments found in such a place: a violin, piano, clarinet and cello. The music premier was in the prison camp. It is based on the book of Revelation in the Bible.

“We would like to meet in larger gatherings, but the pandemic has prevented us from doing so,” West said. “So, we planned these concerts.”

CCC is also interviewing the original members and adding them to their Connecting Neighbors videos.

“It has been difficult tracking the group down, but some are still around,” West said. “The videos might not be done by 9/11, but it will be done in the coming weeks.”

One of the original members of CCC, Marion Anderson, lives in Germany and trying to start a similar interfaith organization where she lives.

“We are looking at starting an international organization beginning in that part of the world,” he said. “We are exploring how we can enhance the relationship and how we can enrich both organizations.”

For an organization trying to bring people together, the pandemic has made things difficult.

“We planned a lot of activities but with the uptick in COVID cases we didn’t want to risk people getting sick,” West said. “It breaks our hearts we can’t do something more special on Patriot Day.”