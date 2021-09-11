Intermountain Healthcare postpones some surgeries due to COVID surge

Because of Utah’s ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases Utah’s largest hospital system will start postponing “urgent but not immediately life-threatening” surgeries at 13 Utah hospitals beginning September 15.

Dr. Marc Harrison, president and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare, made the announcement during a virtual news conference Friday morning.

Logan Regional Hospital is one of 13 in the Intermountain system that will be affected.

Statewide there are 529 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and that is 13 more than Thursday. There are 200 patients in intensive care, nine more than Thursday.

Friday was the second straight day that the Utah Department of Health reported over 2,100 new coronavirus cases in the state. The 2,189 new cases Friday and 2,165 Thursday have increased total cases since the start of the pandemic to 479,979. As of Friday there are 141 new cases in northern Utah.

A total of 21 new coronavirus deaths were reported Friday and Utah’s COVID death toll over the course of the pandemic has grown to 2,724. In Utah’s three northern counties there have been 127 coronavirus deaths.

The number of Utahns fully vaccinated is 1.614 million which is 49 percent of the state’s total population. There were 7,445 people vaccinated statewide since Thursday and over 3.3 million vaccines have been administered since the start of the pandemic.

There were 14,445 Utahns tested since Thursday which means almost 3.26 million people have been tested in Utah and over 5.8 million total tests have been administered the last 18 months.

The northern Utah case count total grew to 25,629 in Cache, Box Elder and Rich Counties. Currently there are 24,275 considered to be “recovered”. Within the district exactly 1,136 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests has grown to 1,511 a day.

Currently 79,211 people in northern Utah are fully vaccinated and 170,699 vaccine doses have been administered in the district.

Idaho’s most recent COVID update indicates 2,447 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 231,056 statewide. New case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,363 total positive cases in Franklin County, 502 in Bear Lake County and 418 in Oneida County.