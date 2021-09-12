September 7, 2021

Beloved daughter, sister, and friend, Amanda Borup was lost to suicide on September 7, 2021. Amanda had a big heart that gave and gave and finally broke. She wanted to make a difference and help people. As a psychiatric nurse practitioner, she devoted her time and energy to assisting children and teens work through the difficult challenges in their lives. There was no separation of work and home life for Amanda; she carried her concern for those she was caring for wherever she went. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Amanda shared that she often relied on her faith to pray for her patients and felt she received specific insights on how to best help them. Amanda had a gift to help others, and it is unfortunate that she was not able to help herself.

Amanda had a quick wit and a zany sense of humor. Family and friends enjoyed her amusing anecdotes and insights. She enjoyed dancing, music, movies, and reading. Amanda had a gift for contributing to thought provoking, intellectual discussions, but she could also pull from memory silly quotes from various movies to match just about any scenario to keep you in stitches.

Amanda was dedicated to and extremely protective of her friends and family. Many a person remember her fiercely defending loved ones when she felt they had been wronged – watch out world if you were one of the persons hurting one of Amanda’s crew! In jest, one of her brothers-in-law always said he was going to be sure to treat his wife well because he did not want to get on Amanda’s bad side. Family and friends loved Amanda, and she will be sorely missed. Amanda leaves behind her parents, Charles and Denna Borup; her siblings, Paul Borup (Beth), Becky Nielson (Darren), Melissa Atkins (Lance) and Kristina (Troy) Hawkes; her sister and brothers-in-law; and ten nieces and nephews who adored her.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept 18th at 11:00 am with a visitation one hour prior at the Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center, Logan.