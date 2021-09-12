August 5, 1987 – August 19, 2021 (age 34)

“Angel” Angeliquek Faith Francis Hamilton of Logan, Utah — mother, wife, friend, daughter – age 34, joined our Father in Heaven on August 19, 2021. Angel entered this world on August 5th, 1987, in Logan, Utah, as the firstborn child of father Anthony Hamilton and mother Jodie Young Hamilton. Her sister Arista Hamilton joined the family 5 years later. From her earliest age until her passing, Angel was a friend to all and cared deeply about those around her. She often said that her greatest accomplishment was being the mother to her four sons.

An artist at heart, with natural talent, Angel enjoyed writing poetry, crafting and recently began making jewelry. Angel maintained her belief in Jesus Christ, ensuring her family home was adorned with reminders of faith and regular bible readings. She had a special interest in clothing the homeless and felt no one should suffer from lack. She knew many people and made an impact on the lives of each one. On October 31st, 2015, Angel married her longtime crush and best friend, Michael Erik Martinez, in Logan, Utah. Together, they navigated the changes of life.

Angel is survived by her husband, Michael, sons Payton (15), Kelton (11), Brayton (9), and Sutton (6), father and mother of Logan, Utah. Angel will rejoin her loving younger sister, Arista, who preceded her in death.

“..to fulfill the word which He spoke, “Of those whom You have given Me, I lost not one.”” John 18:9

Friends are invited to attend a Remembrance and Celebration of Life ceremony at the First Presbyterian Church at 178 West Center Street, Logan, Utah on Wednesday, September 15th, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. Service will be held in the Sanctuary, followed by light refreshments on the outdoor church lawn. Masks are required during the indoor Sanctuary service and seating will be assigned to foster social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in support of Angel’s children to the memorial account In Remembrance of Angel Hamilton, through Chase Bank.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.