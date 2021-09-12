February 20, 1955 – September 7, 2021 (age 66)

Johna Lorraine Larson, the chocolate loving, grandkid spoiling, fun-loving wife, mother, and grandma – being true to who she was passed away – her way, peacefully in her sleep on September 7, 2021.

Born on February 20, 1955, she was 67 years old and never a day passed that she wasn’t fighting for what she believed or standing in her kids’ corner.

She loved more than anything family. Memories of laughter, love and sarcasm will be cherished and remembered by her husband and the love of her life Dennis, her seven loud and crazy children Kellee, Autumn, Chelsea, Chanel, Jordan, Jonathan and Jace. And last, but in Johna’s mind never least (and probably her favorite), her grandkids, Allie, Kaylin, Hunter, Georgia, Tanner, Zoey, Traxton, Journey, Levi, Cambree, Tyler, Ella, Hadley, Isabella, Sophia, Jaxson, and Jaylee.

Johna always packed a giant bag wherever she went full of snacks, drinks, and goodies for the grandkids. She was our caretaker and our rock.

She taught her children to always question authority but was always surprised when they questioned hers. She loved a good debate, stood her ground, and seldom lost. They say dynamite comes in small packages, and in this case that saying was true. She was passionate about helping others and made it her goal in life to help others become a better version of themselves – whether they wanted it or not.

She was an RN and an advocate for people with disabilities. Her home was always open to anyone in need. Johna always greeted you with a hug, a piece of advice, and a “love ya” when you left.

Johna is now smiling, hugging, and sharing her love, laughter and opinions with her father John, mother Shirley, and sister Kathie.

The love of Dennis and Johna was like no other for 48 years. This man of her dreams would always put her first and he will miss her by his side. But he will not be alone, because he has loads of kids and grand kids to keep him guessing.

And finally, her son Jace is her number one fan still here on earth. He is putting his hitch on his bike peddling his way through life with his dog Shilo until he sees her again.

We love you!

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 11:00 am at the North Logan 1st Ward, 1105 East 2100 North, North Logan. A visitation will go from 10:00 to 10:45 am.

Interment at North Logan Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at White Pine Funeral Home.