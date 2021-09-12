Kristine Hoffmann Allred

September 9, 1964 – September 9, 2021 (age 57)



On her 57th Birthday, our beloved Kristy finished her 5-year battle with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and took the next step on her eternal journey.

Kristy is preceded in death by her baby sister, and survived by her parents Carl and Marilyn Hoffmann; her siblings Debbie (Mark) Seare, Sherri (Jeff) Congdon, Ryan (Jessica) Hoffmann; her husband Bruce Allred; and her children Miranda (Brandon) Holwege, Aaron (Harley) Allred, Jacob (Gina) Allred, Jordan Allred, and Seth Allred.

Kristy was born in Logan UT, and raised in Preston ID. After graduating from Utah State University, she married Bruce in the Jordan River Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Kristy and Bruce raised their family in Sandy UT. She was a devoted disciple of Jesus Christ, daughter, sister, wife, mother, and friend.

Kristy was always active. As a child she enjoyed dance, and as an adult she enjoyed group dance fitness both as a participant and as a certified Zumba and U-Jam instructor; she loved her group fitness sisters!

Kristy’s family thanks the many friends and health care providers who helped Kristy throughout her cancer fight, including the professionals at the Intermountain Blood and Marrow Transplant/Acute Leukemia (BMTIAL) Program located at LDS Hospital, the Division of Hematology and Hematologic Malignancies at the Huntsman Cancer Institute, and the Huntsman at Home hospice team.

A viewing will be held on Monday, September 13th at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E Dimple Dell Rd, Sandy UT from 6 to 8 PM.

The funeral will be held Tuesday, September 14th at noon with a viewing starting at 10:30 AM at the Eastridge 7th Ward church building located at 1020 E Sunburn Ln (11585 S), Sandy UT.

For those who wish to attend the funeral virtually, please visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82889152107. A zoom account is required. Interment will occur at the Preston ID Cemetery on Tuesday, September 14th at 5 PM.