September 19, 1976 – September 5, 2021 (age 44)

McKenzie Reeder returned to her Heavenly home on September 5, 2021 following a short illness.

She was born on September 19, 1976 to Larry Jess Earl and Rinda Earl Miller in Logan, Utah. She grew up in Logan and moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1989, where she lived until she married William (Bill) Reeder on July 13,1996. They were later sealed in the Logan Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

McKenzie began working in the medical field when she was 15 years old. This is the career path she followed for the rest of her life. Her most recent place of employment was at Cache Valley Ear, Nose, and Throat.

Together, McKenzie and Bill have four beautiful children: Samantha, Charlsie, Kendyl and Jack. McKenzie loved helping others, seeing her children involved in the activities they loved, and working in her garden every year.

Her sweet, but blunt attitude will be greatly missed.

McKenzie is survived by her husband Bill, her four children, her mother and father, many siblings, and her mother-in-law, Shirley Reeder.

She was preceded in death by her Grandma Joyce and Grandpa Lyle Miller, her brother and sister, Justin Leishman and Amber Shepard, and her father-in-law Ronald Reeder.

A graveside service will be held in McKenzie’s honor on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 11 am in the Hyrum Cemetery located at 600 East Main St. Hyrum, UT.

We would like to thank the EMT’s, Sunset Valley Mortuary, and our many family members, friends, and strangers who have loved and supported us during this difficult time.

Flowers may be sent through Sunset Valley Mortuary, 1950 North Main, Logan, Utah.

