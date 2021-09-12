February 22, 1950 – September 3, 2021 (age 71)



RuthAnn Ussing Forsgren Kelstrom 71, returned peacefully into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father on September 3, 2021. She was surrounded and held by her husband, children, grandchildren, and sister.

RuthAnn was born on February 22, 1950 to Carl and Beth Ussing. She spent her childhood living in Oregon on the farm. She got into all kinds of mischief driving tractors, cars, motorcycles, and riding horses. After graduating from high school, her sweet, yet rebellious personality had her exiting the country life to move to Utah. She moved in with her beloved Aunt Alta Valberg, where her new adventure began.

She married James Forsgren on November 15, 1968. They were married 29 years and had four children together. They later divorced. She then married the love of her life, Doyle Kelstrom on December 23, 1999 and was later sealed to him in the Salt Lake City Temple in 2008. Her life with Doyle was full of love, laughter, friendship, family, and temple work. RuthAnn was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Mom adored her four children with all her heart. Her nine grandchildren were the apple of her eye. She also welcomed three great-grandchildren into her life with open arms. She loved to get family and friends together any chance she could. She planned Christmas parties, Thanksgiving, and birthdays months in advance and with gleeful excitement. Mom also had a passion for bargain shopping, yard sales, camping, repairing old appliances, cooking, baking, and playing games. Mom undoubtedly loved like no other; she laughed with her entire soul, and could stretch a phone cord in ways that were never meant to be stretched – she loved to talk and never missed a chance to connect with friends.

Mom spent hours teaching each of her kids how to ride a bike, drive a manual car, change their own tires, and taught us how to make a bed fit for a queen. She loved watching her children succeed in art, music, and dance and would sit on the sidelines as their biggest fan. She would even drop them off to go fishing at dusk and wake up to pick them up at dawn. And while she taught all her children the art of intuitive cooking, it was her girls that she passed down the art of making her famous homemade bread and rolls to.

She spent her adult years working as a child educator. She had a love for children and spent countless hours preparing lessons, teaching, reading, and serving. She even had an opportunity to teach many of her own grandchildren. One of her last acts of this service was her spending each Tuesday with her great-granddaughter Averie, teaching, reading, and playing with her. She truly left an imprint on the children she served. She will leave an empty place in so many hearts.

Surviving is her true love, Doyle Kelstrom. She is also survived by the loves of her life, her children; Travis Forsgren Murdock, Misty Forsgren Smith, Ryan Forsgren, Amber Forsgren Claypool, her stepson Clint and stepdaughter Gretchen. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren, her siblings; Irene Haney and Steve Ussing.

Preceded in death by her parents, her former husband James, her special aunt Alta, brothers Val, Ted, Gary, and her great-grandson, Jayden.

We thank mom for her unconditional love. Every friend, stranger, and family member was always welcomed into her home. She never gave up on anyone and never let you give up on yourself. Her final legacy was to bring everyone together and love with all their soul.

Many thanks for the service that family members and friends have given RuthAnn in the last few months. A special thanks to the nurses in her life; her sister Irene and sister-in-law Esther, and nurse Jamie and the staff at Atlas.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Brigham City First Ward Chapel, 236 E. 100 S.

Viewings will be held on Friday, Sept. 17th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 E 200 S., Brigham City, UT and on Saturday at the church from 9:30 am to 10:30 am.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

