Utah State football ranks among the top 50 teams in the nation in 14 statistical categories

LOGAN, Utah – Following its 48-24 non-conference home win against North Dakota last weekend, Utah State football ranks among the top 50 teams in the nation in 14 different statistical categories, including being one of 50 teams that has yet to lose a game.

Offensively, Utah State has only allowed one sack in its first two games of the 2021 season to rank second in the Mountain West and fifth in the nation in sacks allowed (0.50 pg). USU also ranks second in the MW and 15th in the nation in total offense (531.0 ypg), third in the MW and 33rd in the nation in rushing offense (219.5 ypg), third in the MW and 36th in the nation in scoring offense (37.0 ppg), fifth in the MW and 21st in the nation in passing offense (311.5 ypg), fifth in the MW and 60th in the nation in completion percentage (.630), and seventh in the MW and 71st in the nation in passing efficiency (134.6).

Utah State also ranks second in the MW and 29th in the nation in fourth down conversions at 85.7 percent (6-of-8), third in the MW and 38th in the nation in first downs (24.0 pg), and third in the MW and 43rd in the nation in fumbles lost with one (0.50 pg).

Defensively, Utah State is allowing 107.0 rushing yards per game to rank fifth in the MW and 44th in the nation. USU also ranks sixth in the MW and 40th in the nation in tackles for loss (7.0), seventh in the MW and 74th in the nation in scoring defense (23.5 ppg), eighth in the MW and 88th in the nation in passing efficiency defense (136.2), and eighth in the MW and 92nd in the nation in total defense (399.5 ypg).

Utah State also ranks fifth in the MW and 44th in the nation in red zone defense at 80.0 percent (8-of-10), fifth in the MW and 60th in the nation in third down conversions allowed at 34.8 percent (8-of-23), sixth in the MW and 41st in the nation with two passes intercepted, and sixth in the MW and 42nd in the nation with its one fumble recovery.

On special teams, Utah State has punted six times in its first two games of the season and has not allowed a single return yard as the Aggies are tied for second in the MW and 13th in the nation in punt return defense (0.0 ypr). USU also ranks third in the MW and 11th in the nation in punt returns (19.0 ypr), sixth in the MW and 58th in the nation in net punting (40.3 ypp), and seventh in the MW and 58th in the nation in kickoff return defense (18.4 ypr).

Individually, senior placekicker Connor Coles is tied for first nationally in field goal percentage (1.000), is second in the MW and third in the nation in field goals made per game (2.5), and is fifth in the MW and 36th in the nation in scoring (10.5 ppg). Senior wide receiver Deven Thompkins is first in the MW and fifth in the nation in receiving (133.0 ypg), second in the MW and fourth in the nation in receptions (8.0 pg), and second in the MW and 20th in the nation in all-purpose yards (144.0 ypg). Graduate senior linebacker Justin Rice is second in the MW and fourth in the nation with two interceptions (1.0 pg), fifth in the MW and 24th in the nation in passes defended (1.5 pg), and sixth in the MW and 58th in the nation in tackles (8.5 pg). Junior cornerback Michael Anyanwu is second in the MW and sixth in the nation in fumbles recovered with one (0.5 pg), and fourth in the MW and 19th in the nation in fumbles forced with one (0.5 pg). Graduate junior running back Calvin Tyler Jr. is second in the MW and 52nd in the nation in rushing yards per carry (5.6 ypc), and fifth in the MW and 63rd in the nation in rushing yards (78.0 ypg). Graduate senior defensive end Jaylin Bannerman is third in the MW and 18th in the nation in tackles for loss (1.8 pg), and third in the MW and 27th in the nation in sacks (1.0 pg). Senior wide receiver Savon Scarver is second in the MW and 28th in the nation in kickoff returns (21.7 ypg). And, graduate junior quarterback Logan Bonner is fourth in the MW and 38th in the nation in completion percentage (.667), fifth in the MW and 21st in the nation in passing touchdowns with five (2.5 pg), fifth in the MW and 54th in the nation in passing efficiency (145.3), seventh in the MW and 28th in the nation in total offense (281.0 ypg), seventh in the MW and 30th in the nation in passing (266.5 ypg), and seventh in the MW and 44th in the nation in completions (19.0 pg).

